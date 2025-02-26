Lewis Hamilton behind his Mercedes successor Antonelli as F1 testing begins

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton was fifth-fastest in his first session of preseason testing with Ferrari as his successor at Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, posted the fastest time. Antonelli topped the standings among the 10 drivers on track in Wednesday’s morning session, with Liam Lawson .132 of a second off the pace despite a spin. Hamilton was .406 down in fifth in the new Ferrari SF-25. The 40-year-old British driver left Mercedes to join Ferrari this season after spending 12 years and winning six of his seven world titles with the Silver Arrows.

