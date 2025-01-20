Lewis Hamilton arrives in Maranello for his 1st day at Ferrari

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has arrived at Ferrari’s headquarters to get down to work with his new team. First up was a short visit to the Fiorano track followed by a meeting with Piero Ferrari and then “a day-long total immersion program.” Hamilton says “there are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days.” The 40-year-old Hamilton is expected to drive a 2022 or 2023 Ferrari car over the next few days at Fiorano. Hamilton announced last year that he was leaving Mercedes for Ferrari.

