Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong relishes ‘intense’ rivalry with Bayern Munich in the Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Get ready for games four and five this season in one of the most dynamic rivalries in European soccer. Bayer Leverkusen heads to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday hoping to derail an otherwise successful first season for Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. Leverkusen wing back Jeremie Frimpong tells The Associated Press that “of course this game’s a big one, it’s intense when we play each other.” Leverkusen and Bayern have already met three times this season. Leverkusen knocked Bayern out of the German Cup but two draws in the Bundesliga helped Bayern close in on the title.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.