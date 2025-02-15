Leverkusen’s Alonso admits ‘mixed feelings’ after a tactical clinic with no goals against Bayern

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso sank to his knees, leaned back and put both hands over his face when his Bayer Leverkusen side failed to score again. Leverkusen had already hit the bar twice when Florian Wirtz skewed a shot just wide of the post in added time against Bayern Munich on Saturday, prompting his coach’s display of frustration. Alonso admits even he was surprised how well his team’s tactics worked against a Bayern team which was rendered almost toothless. The only problem was, Leverkusen didn’t win and its title defense now looks a faint hope.

