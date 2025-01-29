Leverkusen signs midfielder Emiliano Buendia on loan from Aston Villa

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed Argentine offensive midfielder Emiliano Buendia on loan from Aston Villa to compensate for the injured Martin Terrier. The defending Bundesliga champion says that the 28-year-old Buendia had signed until the end of the season. It makes no mention of any other clauses to the agreement, but Kicker magazine reports the club secured an option to make the deal permanent for a fee of around 20 million euros. Terrier was ruled out for the rest of the season earlier this month with a torn Achilles tendon.

