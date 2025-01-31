Leverkusen signs defender Mario Hermoso on loan from Roma

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga defending champion Bayer Leverkusen has added defensive depth by signing Mario Hermoso on loan from Roma for the rest of this season. The 29-year-old central defender had joined Roma last September after five seasons at Atletico Madrid. He’s a former Spain international. Second-place Leverkusen trails Bayern Munich by six points ahead of Sunday’s home game against Hoffenheim. Earlier this week, Leverkusen added Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia on loan from Aston Villa to compensate for the injured Martin Terrier.

