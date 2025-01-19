Leverkusen forward Martin Terrier out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen forward Martin Terrier has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Leverkusen says an MRI scan confirmed a torn Achilles. Terrier sustained the injury in his right ankle early in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. The club says Terrier will undergo an operation on Monday. Before the extent of Terrier’s injury was confirmed, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said it was likely the club would need to sign a replacement.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.