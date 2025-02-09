Leverkusen counting cost of Bundesliga slip-up before Bayern Munich visits

BERLIN (AP) — The Bundesliga title race appears to be run already before the contenders meet next weekend. Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen was unable to keep pace with league leader Bayern Munich on Saturday as it was held scoreless in Wolfsburg less than 24 hours after Bayern eased to a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen. It leaves Leverkusen eight points behind Bayern before it hosts the Bavarian powerhouse for a top-two meeting next Saturday. Leverkusen had been hoping to use that game to cut the gap to three points, but the slip-up at Wolfsburg means it will take an unprecedented collapse from Bayern for Leverkusen to defend its first ever league title. No team has ever made up such a gap at this stage of the Bundesliga season to become champion.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.