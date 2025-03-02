Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso plays down Boniface confrontation with teammate Buendía

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has played down Victor Boniface’s furious reaction against a teammate during the team’s Bundesliga win at Eintracht Frankfurt. Boniface lashed out at Argentine winger Emiliano Buendía after they got in each other’s way during stoppage time in Saturday’s 4-1 win. Alonso says, “I spoke with Boni. I don’t have all the details, but Boni wanted to shoot, it can happen. We don’t want to make something big out of something so small. We’re staying calm. On Monday we’ll keep going again.” Leverkusen next plays Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

