Let it be: Zverev surprised when a feather delays play at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev was bothered by an officiating call caused by a bird’s feather at the Australian Open. The second-seeded Zverev took the first set of his quarterfinal Tuesday but was down 4-2 in the second when Tommy Paul saved two break points. With the game in the balance, chair umpire Nacho Forcadell called “let — replay the point” during a rally when he saw a feather drop into Zverev’s eyeline as the German player was in his backswing. A bemused Zverev yelled: “What? A feather? There’s millions of them on the court.” Zverev lost that point but went on to a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (0), 2-6, 6-1 victory. A missed call on a more obvious let bothered both players.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.