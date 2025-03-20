Leon Goretzka grabs the glory in first Germany appearance since 2023

MILAN (AP) — Leon Goretzka marked his return to international soccer by scoring what could prove to be a crucial goal for Germany’s Nations League chances. Making his first Germany appearance since November 2023, Goretzka bagged the winner in a 2-1 victory over Italy in the first leg of their Nations League quarterfinal. The Bayern Munich midfielder got in front of his marker for a header at the near post in the 76th minute. Goretzka last scored for his country almost four years ago. He fell out of favor at Bayern last season and was left out of Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for Euro 2024 despite a strong finish to the campaign.

