Leipzig signs wing back Ridle Baku from Bundesliga rival Wolfsburg

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has signed wing back Ridle Baku from Bundesliga rival Wolfsburg after an injury to Benjamin Henrichs. Leipzig says the 26-year-old Baku has signed a 2½-year contract to 2027. He will be available for Sunday’s home game against Werder Bremen as the German league restarts this weekend after its winter break. Baku’s contract with Wolfsburg was set to expire at the end of the season.

