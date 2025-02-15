Leipzig player misses Bundesliga game after being late for bus

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu missed his team’s Bundesliga match at Augsburg because he was late for the bus. Leipzig coach Marco Rose told broadcaster DAZN before Friday’s 0-0 draw that Bitshiabu was supposed to be in the squad. But the 19-year-old defender failed to show up in time for the team’s bus to the airport that morning. Bitshiabu has made 11 league appearances this season for Leipzig. He had good chances of playing in Augsburg with captain Willi Orban suspended for his red card against St. Pauli the week before, and Benjamin Henrichs, Xaver Schlager, Assan Ouedraogo and Antonio Nusa all out with injuries.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.