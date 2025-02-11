Leipzig condemns racist abuse aimed at striker Loïs Openda on social media

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has condemned what it calls “numerous racist comments” targeting striker Loïs Openda on social media following its 2-0 win over St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga. The club says “the racist insults and abuse towards Loïs Openda disgust us and make us both angry and sad”. Leipzig also pledges its “full support” for Openda. The 23-year-old Belgian forward joined Leipzig in 2023. He has 10 goals and nine assists from 30 games in all competitions this season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.