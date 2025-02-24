Leicester makes change to coaching set-up but under-pressure Van Nistelrooy keeps his job

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester has made a change to its coaching set-up following a run of dreadful results in the Premier League but manager Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in his post. Instead, Van Nistelrooy’s assistants Ben Dawson and Danny Alcock have departed in the wake of a 4-0 home loss to Brentford that left Leicester in next-to-last place and five points off safety. It was a sixth straight home defeat without scoring and that’s a record in the Premier League. Van Nistelrooy took charge in November and has had 13 games in the Premier League, winning just two of them and losing 10 to leave his position under threat.

