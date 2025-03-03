Legge to become 1st woman since Danica Patrick to compete in Cup Series race. Will race at Phoenix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Katherine Legge will become the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick in 2018 when the veteran makes her debut Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Legge will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Liv Fast Motorsports. She becomes the first woman since Patrick made her final Cup Series start in the Daytona 500 eight years ago. Legge is a 44-year-old native of England. She has five career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. She most recently raced in a NASCAR race at Road America in 2023. She ran the ARCA race last month at Daytona International Speedway.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.