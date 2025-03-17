Left out of the NCAA Tournament: Indiana, Boise State, West Virginia, Ohio State and more

Indiana has played its final game with retiring coach Mike Woodson after being left out of the NCAA Tournament. The 19-13 Hoosiers have no plans to play elsewhere this season being one of the first four teams left out of the 68-team NCAA field revealed Sunday. The others are 24-win Boise State, West Virginia and fellow Big Ten team Ohio State. After Indiana won five of its last seven games in the regular season before losing to Oregon in the Big Ten tournament. Boise lost in the Mountain West tournament championship game. West Virginia and Indiana both had six Quad I wins.

