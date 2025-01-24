Left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Nationals agree to a $3.5 million, 2-year contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — Left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $3.5 million, two-year contract. Ogasawara gets a $1.5 million salary this season and $2 million in 2026. The 27-year-old was made available to Major League Baseball teams by the Central League’s Chunichi Dragons on Dec. 10 had had until Friday to agree to a contract. Washington will pay the Dragons a $700,000 release fee. Ogasawara was 5-11 with a 3.12 ERA in 24 games and 144 1/3 innings last season, striking out 82 and walking 22.

