Left-hander Kyle Hart signs with the San Diego Padres after a standout season in South Korea

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Kyle Hart has signed a one-year contact with the San Diego Padres after a standout season in the Korean Baseball Organization. The Padres announced Thursday the signing of the 32-year-old Hart to a deal for this season that includes a club option for 2026. Hart won the Choi Dong-won Award as the KBO’s top pitcher last season after leading the league with 182 strikeouts. He was 13-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 26 starts, and walked only 38 of his 631 batters. In his only MLB action, Hart pitched in four games for Boston during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

