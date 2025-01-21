Left-hander José Quijada and Angels avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal for $1,075,000

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Left-hander José Quijada and the Los Angeles Angels avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract for $1,075,000, a deal that includes a $3.75 million team option for 2026. Quijada, 29, was 2-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 19 1/3 innings over 22 games last year, holding batters to a .190 average. He struck out 24 but walked 17. He is 4-14 with a 4.64 ERA over parts of six major league seasons. Fourteen players remain scheduled for hearings, which start next week in St. Petersburg, Florida.

