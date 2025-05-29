Left-hander Génesis Cabrera agrees to 1-year deal with the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year contract with former New York Mets left-hander Génesis Cabrera on Thursday and designated right-hander Brooks Kriske for assignment.

Cabrera, 28, had a 3.52 ERA and threw seven strikeouts across 7 2/3 innings and seven games of relief for the Mets this year. He was designated for assignment on Saturday, refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Syracuse and became a free agent.

Cabrera, who is from the Dominican Republic, also had has stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Toronto Blue Jays, is 17-14 with a 3.88 ERA in seven major league seasons.

Kriske pitched two scoreless innings in his lone appearance this season for the NL Central-leadig Cubs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.