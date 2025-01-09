Left-hander Caleb Ferguson agrees to $3 million, 1-year deal with Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Left-hander Caleb Ferguson and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract. The 28-year-old is 19-13 with five saves and a 3.68 ERA in 263 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. Ferguson split time between the Yankees and Astros last season, going 1-4 with a 4.64 ERA. The Pirates plan to stretch Ferguson out in spring training to see if he is an option to join the starting rotations. Ferguson has made 14 starts in his big league career, most as an opener.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.