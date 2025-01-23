Left-hander A.J. Minter and Mets finalize $22 million, 2-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander A.J. Minter and the New York Mets have finalized a $22 million, two-year contract. Minter can opt out after the 2025 World Series and become a free agent again. The 31-year-old is coming off of left hip surgery. He has spent his entire eight-year major league career with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves, going 24-29 with a 3.28 ERA and 36 saves in 384 relief appearances. He was 5-4 with a 2.62 ERA and one save in 39 games last year, striking out 35 and walking 11 in 34 1/3 innings before season-ending surgery in August.

