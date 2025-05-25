Lee’s walk-off single lifts soaring Twins over Royals 5-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brooks Lee hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Minnesota Twins their second straight walk off against the Kansas City Royals, this time overcoming a four-run deficit for a 5-4 win on Saturday.

Harrison Bader and Kody Clemens homered for Minnesota, which won for the 16th time in 18 games.

Pinch-hitter Carlos Correa walked against Daniel Lynch IV (3-1) to open the Minnesota ninth and advanced to second two batters later when pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers also walked. With Steven Cruz pitching, Lee grounded a ball up the middle for his first career walk-off hit.

Ty France hit a two-run home run in the ninth in the Twins 3-1 win on Friday.

Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits for Kansas City, which struck out a season-high 18 times. Bobby Witt Jr. tied a career high with four of those.

Pasquantino had an RBI double and Salvador Perez an RBI single in the fifth for a 4-0 Kansas City lead, but Bader homered and France had a two-out, two-run single in the inning to get the Twins within 4-3.

RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 5, 10 INNINGS, 1ST GAME

ORIOLES 2, RED SOX 1, 2ND GAME

BOSTON (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the eighth and reliever Seranthony Domínguez got Rafael Devers to pop out to end the bottom of the inning, helping Baltimore to beat Boston and avoid a sweep of the split doubleheader.

Dylan Carlson added an RBI double for the Orioles, who have won two of their last 12.

Abraham Toro hit a solo homer for Boston — his second of the day — on a play that sent Baltimore centerfielder Jorge Mateo tumbling over the bullpen wall trying to make the catch in the ninth.

Devers grounded a single up the middle to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Red Sox won the opener, 6-5.

Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer was promoted from Triple-A Worcester and made his major league debut, going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. He replaced third baseman Alex Bregman, who went on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quadriceps.

Starting for the first time in the majors this season after going 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA for Triple-A Norfolk, Orioles 27-year-old left-hander Trevor Rogers retired 16 straight after giving up Kristian Campbell’s leadoff single in the second.

CARDINALS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Walker had two hits and drove in three runs, rebounding from a critical fielding gaffe with an RBI single that lifted St. Louis to a win over Arizona.

After his failed sliding attempt to catch Josh Naylor’s two-run triple in the eighth allowed Arizona to rally into the lead, Walker delivered the winning run with an RBI single off Justin Martinez (1-2) in the bottom half of the inning.

The Diamondbacks lost their fourth straight game. St. Louis has won 15 of 19.

Geraldo Perdomo and Eugenio Suárez raced around to tie the game 4-4 when Naylor’s line drive bounced in front of Walker and rolled to the wall. Naylor then scored when Grichuk’s pop-up fell in shallow center for a double.

Ryan Helsley (2-0) was credited with the win for a scoreless ninth. He struck out Suárez with runners on second and third to end the game.

Matthew Liberatore allowed six hits and one run, on Grichuk’s leadoff home run in the fifth. Liberatore struck out six Diamondbacks and didn’t walk anyone, a hallmark of his strong start to 2025.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly gave up four runs on six hits while striking out five.

NATIONALS 3, GIANTS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Jake Irvin pitched eight innings of three-hit ball as Washington beat San Francisco.

Irvin (4-1) struck out seven and walked two in a 96-pitch effort as Washington bounced back following a 4-0 loss to the Giants on Friday and won for the seventh time in nine games.

Amed Rosario doubled with one out in the first and Wood followed with a 390-foot shot to right for his 13th homer of the season. Keibert Ruiz added two hits for Washington.

With runners on first and third in the seventh, Robert Hassell III hit a slow comebacker and Tristan Beck’s only play was to first as Luis Garcia, Jr. scored Washington’s third run.

Jorge Lopez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save with Daylen Lile making a diving catch in right to end it.

San Francisco’s Kyle Harrison (0-1), filling the rotation spot of the injured Justin Verlander, gave up two runs on five hits over four innings in his first start of the season.

PIRATES 2, MILWAUKEE 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oneil Cruz tripled home Isiah Kiner-Falefa with two outs in the seventh inning and Pittsburgh edged Milwaukee.

Kiner-Falefa singled off Tyler Alexander (2-5) with one out and Cruz followed two batters later by sending a shot to the gap in right-center field. The 6-foot-7 Cruz — coming off the first multihomer game of his career in a victory Friday night — slid head-first into third, then popped up to celebrate.

Spencer Horwitz added two hits and drove in a run for the Pirates, who have won four of five. Chase Shugart (3-3) came on with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh and got Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio on a fly ball to right to end the threat. David Bednar worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth for his fifth save.

Caleb Durbin had three hits for the Brewers. Christian Yelich added two singles, but Milwaukee left nine men on base to lose for the third time in four games.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller pitched six stellar innings, allowing a run and seven hits with seven strikeouts. Yet Pittsburgh, as it has done consistently this season when Keller is on the mound, struggled to take advantage.

ASTROS 2, MARINERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Walker and Jeremy Peña had two hits apiece and Houston scored two runs in the first inning on errors by Seattle and held on for a win.

There were two outs in the first and Jose Altuve was at second base when Christian Walker singled and Altuve scored when Bryan Woo (5-2) badly overthrew first base.

Walker advanced to second on Woo’s error and scored when Victor Caratini reached on a fielding error by second baseman Leo Rivas. Caratini’s grounder bounced off the glove of Rivas and into the outfield to allow Walker to score easily.

Framber Valdez (4-4) allowed four hits and a run while tying a season high with four walks in six innings to win his third straight decision.

Julio Rodríguez was on second with two outs in the eighth when Bryan Abreu struck out Mitch Garver to leave him stranded. Josh Hader allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.

Woo tied a career high by allowing nine hits, but struck out five and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings.

The Mariners went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position to fall to 1-2 in this four-game series.

BRAVES 7, PADRES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the second straight game in his return from a nearly year-long absence due to a knee injury, leading Atlanta to a win over San Diego.

Acuña homered on the first pitch he saw in his season debut Friday. On Saturday, he hit a 411-foot, two-run shot to left field in the sixth inning, going 1 for 5. The 27-year-old is 3 for 9 in his two games back after missing the previous 161 games due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

Atlanta’s win halted a seven-game skid against the Padres that included a two-game sweep in last season’s National League playoffs.

Matt Olson hit his fifth homer in seven games for the Braves, who took advantage of an unexpected bullpen game from the Padres after starter Michael King was scratched less than an hour game time due to shoulder stiffness.

Grant Holmes (3-3) gave up one run in seven innings, his fifth quality start in 10 chances this season. The 29-year-old right-hander gave up six hits, a walk and struck out six.

YANKEES 13, ROCKIES 1

DENVER (AP) — Max Fried threw 7 1/3 sharp innings and New York broke open a tight game with a 10-run fifth to beat reeling Colorado.

Fried (7-0) tied Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt for the major league lead in wins. The Yankees lefty scattered six hits and gave up one run in an efficient outing in which he only tossed 83 pitches. Fried has allowed two earned runs or less in all 11 of his starts this season.

A game tied at 1 turned into a rout when the Yankees got the offense cranked up in the fifth. They sent 14 to the plate in collecting seven hits, drawing three walks — one intentional to Aaron Judge — producing two sacrifice flies and reaching on starter Kyle Freeland’s throwing error.

The big blows were a pair of two-run doubles from Austin Wells and Trent Grisham. At one point, second baseman Adael Amador threw his glove in the air to try to thwart Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single over his head.

The inning ended on a strikeout of Judge, who hit his major league-leading 18th homer in the first inning. The Yankees had a season-high 21 hits.

Freeland (0-7) allowed eight runs — four earned — over 4 2/3 innings. He has gone 14 straight starts without a win.

REDS 6, CUBS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz drove in four runs and Cincinnati defeated the Chicago Cubs to end a four-game losing streak.

Justin Turner and Michael Kelly homered as the Cubs had a three-game winning streak snapped. Kelly came into the game in the fifth inning after catcher Miguel Amaya suffered a left oblique strain.

De La Cruz and the Reds struck quickly in the first. After Santiago Espinal drew a walk with one out, De La Cruz lined a fastball by Colin Rea (3-1) into the seats in right-center for a 2-0 lead.

The dynamic 23-year old shortstop added a two-run base hit to center in the fifth inning to extend the Reds’ advantage to 5-1.

The top of the Reds’ order went 5 for 11 and accounted for five runs scored.

Emilio Pagán got his 13th save in 15 opportunities.

Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott (4-0) allowed only one run in six innings. The solo shot by Turner was the first homer the left-hander had allowed in 23 2/3 innings and 100 batters.

WHITE SOX 10, RANGERS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run double in Chicago’s six-run sixth inning and the White Sox handed Texas its sixth consecutive loss.

Joshua Palacios hit a two-run homer for the White Sox, atoning for a costly error. Mike Tauchman also went deep and Lenyn Sosa drove in three runs.

Adolis García hit a solo shot for Texas, which lost for the seventh time in eight games since it won a season-high six in a row.

The White Sox trailed 4-2 before rallying in the sixth, helped by some shoddy defense by the Rangers.

Semien whiffed when he tried to tag Meidroth as he ran to second and then threw late while trying to get Tauchman at first.

Benintendi’s one-out double into the corner in right gave Chicago a 5-4 lead. With two outs and the bases loaded, Sosa capped the rally with a three-run double off the wall in left.

METS 5, DODGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Slumping Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with the bases loaded in a three-run fourth inning and the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in their rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series.

David Peterson (3-2) matched his career high of 7 2/3 innings, striking out Shohei Ohtani three times and inducing three double-play grounders. He allowed two runs and five hits.

Edwin Díaz got four straight outs, striking out three, to remain perfect in 11 save chances.

Brett Baty had three hits and a pair of RBIs from the No. 9 slot.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a three-run home run in the first inning to back a strong start by Shane Baz, and Tampa Bay beat Toronto for its fourth straight win.

Pete Fairbanks issued two walks before retiring Myles Straw on a fly ball to center for the final out in his second straight save and 10th this season.

Josh Lowe drew a one-out walk from Blue Jays starter José Berrios in the first, Brandon Lowe hit a ground-rule double, and Caminero followed with his ninth home run for a 3-0 lead.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit the longest of his seven home runs this season — a 423-foot shot to left field off Baz leading off the sixth to get the Blue Jays on the scoreboard. Guerrero has reached base in 24 straight games — the longest current streak in the majors.

Baz (4-3) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Garrett Cleavinger retired four batters, and Manuel Rodríguez pitched a 1-2-3 eighth.

GUARDIANS 7, TIGERS 5, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Manzardo and Angel Martínez hit RBI doubles in Cleveland’s four-run 10th inning, helping the Guardians beat Detroit for the third straight game.

Bo Naylor homered and drove in two runs, including a sacrifice fly that was part of the Guardians’ big inning. Nolan Jones added an RBI single in the 10th.

With the game tied at 3, Manzardo led off the 10th with an RBI double off Brenan Hanifee (2-2). After Carlos Santana walked, Martínez’s RBI double made it 5-3.

Gleyber Torres made it 7-5 with a two-run double in the bottom of the inning, but Emmanuel Clase got two outs to seal the victory for Cleveland.

Tim Herrin (4-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.