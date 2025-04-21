Leeds and Burnley win promotion to the Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Leeds United and Burnley won promotion to the Premier League on Monday.

Leeds beat Stoke City 6-0 and Burnley beat Sheffield United 2-1 to open unassailable leads in the second-tier Championship with only two games remaining.

The top two gain automatic promotion and the next four go into the playoffs for the last remaining spot.

The victories ensure another two U.S.-owned clubs will enjoy the estimated revenue uplift of around $180 million that comes with a place in England’s top tier.

Leeds is owned by the San Francisco-based 49ers Enterprises group, members of whom include American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Red Bull, the energy drink company whose other soccer interests include owning Leipzig in Germany, bought a minority stake in the club last May.

Burnley, meanwhile, has been majority-owned since 2020 by the ALK Capita investment group. The New York group is fronted by U.S. businessman Alan Pace and counts former NFL star J.J. Watts as a notable shareholder.

Third-placed Sheffield United and fourth-placed Sunderland are guaranteed two of the four playoff spots and Bristol City and Coventry City are in pole position to join them.

Josh Brownhill scored both of Burnley’s goals in front of 21,000 fans at Turf Moor, while Dutch striker Joel Piroe was the star for Leeds, scoring four goals in a blistering first half.

