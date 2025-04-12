Lee, Wade have big hits as Stroman chased in 5-run 1st, Giants beat Yanks 9-1 in rain-shortened game

NEW YORK (AP) — Jung Hoo Lee hit a three-run homer, LaMonte Wade Jr. added a two-run double in a five-run first inning that chased Marcus Stroman and the San Francisco Giants rolled to a rain-shortened 9-1 rout of the New York Yankees on Friday night for their ninth win in 11 games.

San Francisco’s first six batters reached on a night of steady rain, giving a 5-0 cushion to Robbie Ray (3-0) before he threw a pitch. The game started with a 44-degree ( 7 Celsius) temperature after 26-minute delay and the Giants scored five runs before their first plate appearance resulting in an out for the first time since May 11, 2006, according to Major League Baseball.

With maybe 5,000 fans left in Yankee Stadium and field conditions deteriorating, umpires stopped the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the sixth as Yoendrys Gómez had troubling gripping the ball. The umps called the game 30 minutes later.

Stroman (0-1) lasted nine batters, throwing 46 pitches and getting two outs. His ERA rose to 11.57 as he allowed four hits and three walks.

San Francisco (10-3) is off to its best start since 2003. The Giants were less than a mile from where they played across the Harlem River at the Polo Grounds from 1889 to 1957 before moving to San Francisco.

New York has lost four of five following a 6-2 start.

Austin Wells hit an RBI double into a stiff wind in the second, just missing a home run when the ball hit flush on the top of the wall and bounced back.

Ray allowed one run but needed 98 pitches in four innings. He got the win because the Giants played only five innings on defense.

Lee hit his first home run this season on a sinker in the middle of the strike zone.

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt right (rotator cuff tendinitis) allowed three hits over four scoreless innings on Thursday in his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset and is likely to make his New York season debut on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Yankees RHP Will Warren (0-0) and Giants RHP Jordan Hicks (1-0) start Saturday.

