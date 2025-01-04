Lee, Sundell and big third quarter lead No. 12 Kansas State women past Texas Tech 77-57

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Serena Sundell had a double-double and No. 12 Kansas State took control in the third quarter for a 77-57 win over Texas Tech, the 10th-straight win for the Wildcats. Up six at halftime, Kansas State scored the first nine points of the second half — five by Temira Poindexter and four by Lee — and later added a 10-0 run to outscore the Red Raiders 28-9 for a 66-51 lead after three quarters. The Wildcats hit 9 of 16 shots and 8 of 10 free throws while Texas Tech was 2 of 14 with 10 turnovers. Sundell and Kennedy Taylor scored 13 points each for Kansas State with Sundell dishing 11 assists. Bailey Maupin scored 21 points for the Red Raiders.

