Lee continues assault on double-double record sending No. 13 K-State to route over N.M. State

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 19 of her 34 points before halftime and Serena Sundell scored 18 points and No. 13 Kansas State dispatched New Mexico State beating the Aggies 83-39. Molly Kaiser scored 15 points for New Mexico State. Lee scored the game’s first points with a pair of layups and 1-for-2 shooting from the foul line. Kaiser countered with a 3-pointer and a jumper to tie it at 5. Lee made her third layup and that sparked a 10-0 run in which Lee made three more layups and the Jayhawks led 19-7 after the first quarter.

