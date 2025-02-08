Ledecka hopes downhill bronze paves the way for her next ‘big show on snow’

Ester Ledecka likes to put on “a big show on snow.” No matter if it’s on her skis or on a snowboard. The versatile Czech athlete won bronze in downhill on Saturday for her fourth career world championship medal. But it was her first on skis after two golds and a silver from snowboarding worlds in 2015 and 2017. Ledecka famously won Olympic gold in both skiing’s super-G and snowboarding’s parallel GS at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. But a scheduling issue at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics might deny her a chance to replicate that stunning achievement.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.