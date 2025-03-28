Led by Mark Sears, Alabama sets record for 3-pointers in a March Madness game

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Led by Mark Sears, Alabama broke the 34-year-old record for 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game. The Tide hit their 22nd with 7:14 remaining in their East Region semifinal against BYU on Thursday night.

Sears made nine of those 3s to help the Crimson Tide knock Loyola-Marymount’s 1991 team out of the top spot. He added his 10th a short time later to help Alabama get to 24.

Aden Holloway made another six as Alabama headed into the home stretch hitting nearly half its attempts from beyond the arc. The Crimson Tide also broke the record for attempts with 50, surpassing the 47 tries by Texas Tech last week in a first-round win over UNC-Wilmington.

