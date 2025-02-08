LeBron James will sit out the Lakers’ game against Indiana to rest his sore left ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will sit out the Los Angeles Lakers ‘ game against Indiana on Saturday to rest his sore left ankle.

The Lakers announced the decision about four hours before they hosted the Pacers.

The 40-year-old James has been outstanding in recent weeks for the Lakers (30-19), who have won four straight and 10 of 12 despite trading center Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic last weekend. Although dealing with regular ankle pain, James hadn’t missed a game since Dec. 28 against Sacramento, and he has missed only four games this season.

Doncic also is missing the game against Indiana while he finishes his recovery from a strained left calf. The Slovenian superstar is expected to make his Lakers debut Monday against Utah.

James is averaging 29.0 points, 9.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds over the past seven games. He became the oldest player in NBA history to score 40 points when he dropped 42 in a win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

James is a record 21-time All-Star selection who was chosen first overall in the team draft for the competition in San Francisco next weekend. The Lakers have two more games before All-Star weekend, playing a home-and-home set with Utah.

Mark Williams, the center acquired by the Lakers from Charlotte this week, is listed as questionable to play against the Pacers.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.