LeBron James out, Anthony Davis game-time decision for Lakers against Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will not play because of illness when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings, while Anthony Davis is a game-time decision with a sprained ankle. James is missing his third game this season after sitting out earlier this month because of a sore foot, but Lakers coach JJ Redick does not expect James to be out for long and described him as being “a little under the weather.” Davis will go through pregame warmups after he was hurt in the first quarter of the Lakers’ 115-113 win at Golden State on Wednesday.

