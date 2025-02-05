LeBron is stunned by Lakers’ trade of Anthony Davis, but he calls Luka Doncic ‘my favorite player’

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, left, walks to the podium with general manger Rob Pelinka during an introductory NBA basketball press conference Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James says he spent two days in disbelief after the Los Angeles Lakers traded away Anthony Davis, his close friend and teammate for the past 5 1/2 years. The top scorer in NBA history is finally starting to explore the idea of forming a new partnership with Luka Doncic, who also holds a special place in James’ esteem. James says Doncic has been his favorite NBA player for a while now. Like the rest of the world, James initially assumed the trade was a joke when he heard about it last Saturday night.

