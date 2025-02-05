LeBron is stunned by Lakers’ trade of Anthony Davis, but he calls Luka Doncic ‘my favorite player’

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James says he spent two days in disbelief after the Los Angeles Lakers traded away Anthony Davis, his close friend and teammate for the past 5 1/2 years. The top scorer in NBA history is finally starting to explore the idea of forming a new partnership with Luka Doncic, who also holds a special place in James’ esteem. James says Doncic has been his favorite NBA player for a while now. Like the rest of the world, James initially assumed the trade was a joke when he heard about it last Saturday night.

