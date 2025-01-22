LeBron has a triple-double one night after ‘super-cool’ trip to watch his Buckeyes win the CFP title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James’ first triple-double after turning 40 was impressive enough. The fact that he did it one day after flying from Los Angeles to Atlanta and back just so he could cheer on Ohio State at the College Football Playoff championship game? That’s the type of sporting feat only the greats would even try to pull off. James showed neither jet lag nor fatigue while racking up 21 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in his Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-88 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. He spent Monday night 2,200 miles away in a luxury box at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.