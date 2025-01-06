Leao and Pulisic inspire AC Milan comeback in 3-2 win over Inter in Italian Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — It took exactly one week on the job for Sergio Conceicao to earn his first trophy as AC Milan’s coach. With two comeback wins no less. Milan came back from two goals down to beat city rival Inter Milan 3-2 and win the Italian Super Cup final in Riyadh. Rafael Leao came off the bench and played a part in all three of Milan’s goals from Theo Hernandez, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham. Conceicao was hired to replace the fired Paulo Fonseca last Monday and also led the Rossoneri to a comeback win over Juventus in the semifinals. This time Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi put Inter ahead with goals on either side of halftime.

