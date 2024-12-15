Leader Barcelona loses to Leganes as Atletico Madrid moves level on points at top of Spanish league

By The Associated Press
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski challenges for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Leganes at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona stayed top of the Spanish league despite a shock 1-0 home defeat on Sunday to lowly Leganes, a team that had not won away all season. Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 to leapfrog city rival Real Madrid and go second. Both Barcelona and Atletico have 38 points but Barcelona has a better goal difference. Playing in the first of five La Liga matches on Sunday, Atletico won its sixth consecutive league game to move a point clear of Real, which could only draw 3-3 with Real Vallecano on Saturday. The results set up a mouthwatering clash between the top two at Barcelona next Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.