LB Nate Landman agrees to a 1-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Inside linebacker Nate Landman agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Landman spent his first three NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, playing last season under former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. The Rams still use a version of the defense implemented by Morris, who led the defense on Los Angeles’ Super Bowl championship team three years ago. Landman started 23 games over the last two seasons for the Falcons, making 81 tackles last year after making 110 in the 2023 season.

