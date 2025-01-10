Lazio sees red and cedes point to Como in chilly Serie A draw

ROME (AP) — Lazio has had a man sent off and conceded a late goal to Como in a 1-1 draw that extended its winless run in Serie A to three games. A first-half goal from Boulaye Dia gave the Rome club the lead but Patrick Cutrone equalized in the 72nd minute when he stooped to head home a cross from the right on Friday. The turning point came in the 58th when Loum Tchaouna was shown a red card for two successive fouls. The result leaves Lazio in fourth place. Como is 15th.

