Lazaro Montes wants to learn as much as he can in big league camp with the Seattle Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Lazaro Montes writes about his growth and his mistakes in a new journal every year. With each page, he moves a little closer to the majors. Montes is part of a rich farm system with Seattle, and the 20-year-old outfielder is showing off his progress in big league camp at the start of spring training. It’s a chance for Montes to work alongside Julio Rodríguez and the rest of the Mariners before likely moving over to the minor league group. Montes batted .288 with 21 homers and 105 RBIs over two minor league stops last year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.