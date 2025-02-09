Lawrence Frank hopes Clippers’ moves set them up for rest of the season

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Lawrence Frank thought that the Los Angeles Clippers’ biggest move near the NBA’s trade deadline was going to be return of Kawhi Leonard. The more Frank looked at his roster though, he realized that Leonard’s addition wasn’t going to be enough. So, Frank, the Clippers president of basketball operations, began looking at how to shore up his bench going into the last two months of the regular season. Over the past week, the Clippers have added Bogdan Bogdanovic, Patty Mills, Drew Eubanks and MarJon Beauchamp, with another move or two still to be made.

