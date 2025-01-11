LaVine scores 33 points as Bulls beat Wizards 138-105 for 5th win in 7 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 33 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards 138-105 on Friday night.

Nikola Vučević had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Coby White and Jalen Smith each scored 15 points for the Bulls. Chicago got its fifth win in seven games and evened a 125-107 loss to the Wizards on Jan. 1.

LaVine had 18 points in the first half to help Chicago take control.

Jordan Poole, who missed three straight games with a left hip contusion, returned and led the Wizards with 22 points. Jared Butler added 18 points for Washington, which dropped to an NBA-worst 6-30.

The Bulls spotted their guests the opening basket but took the lead for good a few possessions later. Up 68-58 at halftime, they turned the game into a rout with a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter.

Takeaways

Wizards: Poole was a game-time decision but looked sharp early on. He scored the team’s first eight points but seemed to cool off as the game went on. He managed just five points after halftime.

Bulls: Chicago didn’t much miss the burst of speed they get at both ends from G Ayo Dosunmu against the lowly Wizards but hope to have him back during the homestand. He worked out before the game before missing his eighth straight with a calf strain.

Key moment

Washington pulled to 43-41 midway through the second quarter but Chicago’s Josh Giddey answered with a pair of layups to kick off a 15-4 run that pushed the lead back into double digits. It stayed there the rest of the night.

Key stat

The Bulls made nine of their 16 3-point tries in the third quarter to put the game away. Vučević had three of them.

Up Next

Wizards host Oklahoma City on Sunday, and Bulls host Sacramento.

