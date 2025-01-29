Lautaro becomes Inter’s top goalscorer in Champions League with hat trick against Monaco

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez has become Inter Milan’s top scorer in Europe’s elite competition as he netted a hat trick against 10-man Monaco in the Champions League. Lautaro’s treble moved him onto 18 goals in the Champions League. That is one more than former Inter and Italy forward Sandro Mazzola, who racked up goals in the old European Cup in the 1960s and 70s. The Inter Milan captain was given a standing ovation by the San Siro crowd when he was taken off in the 76th minute after his goals secured a 3-0 win. Inter finished fourth in the 36-team standings and advanced directly to the round of 16.

