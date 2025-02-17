Lauren Betts out with right foot injury for top-ranked UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts isn’t playing for top-ranked UCLA against No. 22 Michigan State because of a right foot injury. The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer sat out Sunday’s game at Pauley Pavilion and was wearing a boot on her foot. The 6-foot-7 starting center is day-to-day. Betts missed two games in late December with a minor leg injury. She had her 13th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-60 loss to sixth-ranked Southern California on Thursday. The defeat snapped UCLA’s 23-game winning streak. Betts is averaging 19.5 points and 9.9 rebounds this season.

