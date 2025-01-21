Late Ohio State field goal is a win for Buckeyes bettors in CFP title game victory over Notre Dame

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jayden Fielding’s 33-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining did more than secure Ohio State’s 34-23 victory over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night.

It also handed Ohio State bettors the victory.

Ohio State was favored by 8 1/2 points at BetMGM Sportsbook, a line the Buckeyes appeared to cover with ease when taking a 31-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

But, the Fighting Irish rallied with two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to make it an eight-point game in the closing minutes. Suddenly, those with money on Notre Dame were on the winning side.

The Irish then had a chance to force a punt and get the ball back for a potential tying TD drive. But on third-and-11 from Ohio State’s 34-yard line, Will Howard beat a Notre Dame blitz with a 56-yard pass to Jeremiah Smith to all but secure Ohio State’s victory and set up the line-covering field goal.

The field goal, however, didn’t affect the bottom line much at BetMGM.

“If you include the futures market, we’ll be fine with either team taking home the trophy, but Notre Dame moneyline betting will surely become an overall negative result by kickoff,” BetMGM senior trader Michael Ranftle said Friday.

There was no immediate comment after the game.

