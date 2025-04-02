Last-place Sirens upset league-leading Victoire 1-0

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — The New York Sirens put a boost into their faint playoff hopes with a 1-0 win over the first-place Montreal Victoire on Tuesday night.

Jade Downie-Landry opened the scoring with 11.7 seconds left in the first period with a shot off the post and in after Gabby Rosenthal won a faceoff. The goal came three seconds after a five-minute power play was killed by Montreal.

Corinne Schroeder made 16 saves, and was not tested much by the Victoire. It was her third shutout of the season, and the fewest shots she faced in a full game this season. Elaine Chuli made 30 saves in her third start since the injury to Victoire starting goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens.

New York had the game’s first power play, after Kati Tabin was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for a check to the head of Sirens forward Jessie Eldridge. New York went 0 for 3 with the advantage.

The Sirens move within five points of a playoff spot, with three games remaining. All PWHL teams will enter a three-week break for the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Montreal Victoire goalie Elaine Chuli (20) looks back at the puck after she deflected it during the second period of a PWHL hockey game against the New York Sirens in Laval, Quebec, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter McCabe

Takeaways

Sirens: New York put together a full 60 minutes and had their best defensive performance of the season when they can no longer afford to leave points on the table.

Victoire: Montreal failed to put more breathing room between them and second-place Toronto. They will enter the break with a slim three-point lead.

Key moment

Downie-Landry’s goal with 11.7 seconds remaining in the first period gave New York a 1-0 lead seconds after Montreal killed a five-minute power play.

Key stat

Downie-Landry’s goal was her fourth of the season, but third in the last two games.

Up next

Both teams return to action on April 26 with the Sirens visiting Minnesota and the Victoire visiting Ottawa.

