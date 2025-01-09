Las Vegas Raiders fire general manager Tom Telesco after just one year

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday, just a year after he was hired.

The move is part of a house cleaning following a 4-13 season which also included the dismissal of coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday.

“We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future,” the club said in a statement. “We wish Tom and his family all the best.”

