Las Vegas Raiders fire general manager Tom Telesco after just one year

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis talks with head coach Antonio Pierce, right, prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday, just a year after he was hired.

The move is part of a house cleaning following a 4-13 season which also included the dismissal of coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday.

“We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future,” the club said in a statement. “We wish Tom and his family all the best.”

