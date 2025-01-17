Larkin scores twice as Red Wings roll past Panthers 5-2 for 8th win in 9 games

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored two goals and the surging Detroit Red Wings beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Thursday night.

Larkin, Jonatan Berggren and Patrick Kane had power-play goals for Detroit, which also got a goal from Marco Kasper. Cam Talbot stopped 40 shots for the Red Wings, who have won eight of their last nine games.

Anton Lundell and Evan Rodrigues scored for Florida, which is 4-6-1 in its last 11. Sergei Bobrovsky was chased in the second period after allowing four goals on 15 shots, getting relieved by Spencer Knight.

Larkin’s empty-netter with 1:22 left sealed the win. Florida was 12-0-1 in its previous 13 games against Detroit.

Red Wings: Detroit’s power play has been stellar over the last 10 games, coinciding with Todd McLellan taking over as coach. Kane’s goal in the second period was Detroit’s 17th power-play score in its last 32 opportunities. The Red Wings had 17 power-play goals in 78 chances before this stretch.

Panthers: Bobrovsky was pulled with 4:19 left in the second after Kasper’s goal. It was the second time the Panthers switched goalies in-game this season, the other being another Knight-for-Bobrovsky switch after the second period of a 5-1 home loss to Minnesota on Oct. 22.

Larkin was credited with the assist on Kasper’s goal, giving him his second multi-point period this season. He also had two in the second period against Buffalo on Nov. 2.

Teams with at least three power-play goals in a game are 27-4-1 this season.

Detroit continues its four-game trip Saturday at Tampa Bay. Florida finishes its two-game homestand Saturday against Anaheim.

