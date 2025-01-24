Larkin has a goal and an assist in 700th game, Red Wings end slide with 4-2 win over Canadiens

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin had a power-play goal and an assist in his 700th career NHL game and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Andrew Copp scored Detroit’s second short-handed goal of the season, while Alex DeBrincat and Jonatan Berggren also scored for the Red Wings. Cam Talbot made 27 saves. Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist while Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault stopped 41 shots.

