Larkin and Raymond lift Red Wings past Oilers, 3-2 in shootout

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dylan Larkin tied it in the second period and scored in a shootout to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings in the tiebreaker, while Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins failed on their chances against Alex Lyon, who made 45 saves in regulation and overtime.

Edmonton took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Leon Draisaitl scored his 36th goal of the season and Jeff Skinner also connected.

Michael Rasmussen scored at 9:59 of the second and Larkin tied it with 8:13 left in the period.

Stuart Skinner stopped 32 shots for the Oilers.

Red Wings: Detroit is 12-4-1 since Todd McLellan became coach on Dec. 26.

Oilers: Edmonton’s winning streak ended at three. The Oilers have won 11 of 15.

The Red Wings are at Calgary on Saturday night. The Oilers host Toronto on Saturday night.

