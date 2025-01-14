Laporta defends Barcelona’s handling of Olmo situation, says club was under attack

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona president Joan Laporta has defended his administration’s handling of the Dani Olmo case and has claimed that there was a campaign to tarnish the club’s image. Laporta said in a news conference Tuesday that a portion of the media and opposition members wanted the club to fail while trying to register the Spain midfielder, who is back after Barcelona won a government ruling. Barcelona managed to register Olmo and forward Pau Víctor after the government’s sports authority intervened with a provisional ruling against the Spanish league and Spanish federation’s decision to deny the club’s request because it missed the end-of-the year deadline to comply with financial fair-play rules.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.